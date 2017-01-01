Control traffic between services with dynamic route configuration, conduct A/B tests, release canaries, and gradually upgrade versions using red/black deployments.
Increase reliability by shielding applications from flaky networks and cascading failures in adverse conditions.
Apply organizational policy to the interaction between services, ensure access policies are enforced and resources are fairly distributed among consumers.
Understand the dependencies between services, the nature and flow of traffic between them, and quickly identify issues with distributed tracing.
Get started by learning Istio concepts and doing our BookInfo sample.