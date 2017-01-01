Istio

An open platform to connect, manage, and secure microservices

Traffic Management

Intelligent Routing and Load Balancing

Control traffic between services with dynamic route configuration, conduct A/B tests, release canaries, and gradually upgrade versions using red/black deployments.

Timeouts, Retries, Circuit Breakers

Resilience Across Languages and Platforms

Increase reliability by shielding applications from flaky networks and cascading failures in adverse conditions.

Policy Enforcement

Fleet-Wide Policy Enforcement

Apply organizational policy to the interaction between services, ensure access policies are enforced and resources are fairly distributed among consumers.

Distributed tracing and telemetry

In-Depth Telemetry and Reporting

Understand the dependencies between services, the nature and flow of traffic between them, and quickly identify issues with distributed tracing.

Want to learn more?

Get started by learning Istio concepts and doing our BookInfo sample.